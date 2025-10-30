Sindh MDCAT Results 2025 announced

Future doctors and dentists across Sindh can now check their Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) result 2025, conducted by the SIBA Testing Service (STS).

SIBA MDCAT 2025 result is now available online. Candidates can check their marks and download the MDCAT result card through the official website: www.sts.net.pk

MDCAT Result 2025 Online

To view the result, the candidate must visit the official website: www.sts.net.pk, and click on “MDCAT 2025 Result” on the homepage and then enter CNIC or Roll Number.

After clicking the search tab result will appear on the screen, and the candidate will be able to download or print it for record-keeping.

Passing Marks for SIBA MDCAT 2025

For MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), candidates must score at least 110 marks, which equals 55 percent. If a student wants to study BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), he or she must score at least 90 marks, which equals 45 percent.

Students who meet or exceed these marks are eligible to apply for medical and dental admissions in Sindh.

Sindh Merit List Details

Following the results announcement, SIBA will issue merit lists based on candidates’ scores in: MDCAT 2025, FSc (Pre-Medical), Matric.

Merit lists are released in three phases: First Merit List, Top scorers get priority. Second Merit List – For remaining seats. Final Merit List – Includes waiting candidates.

To get updates for new merit list uploads, candidates must visit the official website: sts.net.pk.

MDCAT is a mandatory test for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programs in Sindh. It’s organised by SIBA Testing Service on behalf of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) to ensure transparency and equal opportunity for all candidates.