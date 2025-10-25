MDCAT 2025 to be held today, Sukkur IBA issues guidelines for students

KARACHI: The Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has completed all preparations for holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 today, and its testing service has also issued guidelines for the students, ARY News reported.

The NED University and the Dow Ojha Campus have been designated as examination centers in Karachi. Arrangements for the biometric system, metal detectors, and comprehensive security have been completed.

Overall, more than 33,174 candidates are expected to participate in the examination centers set up across Sindh and Islamabad.

Timings to reach Examination Centers

Students are instructed to reach the examination centers before 6:30 am in morning . Entrance to the centers will be closed after 8:00 am.

The MDCAT 2025 examination will begin between 9:00 am and 10:00 am in the morning.

Must Carry These Thing Before Leaving Homes

Students are directed to bring their original identity cards or passports. Students under 18 years of age should bring their juvenile card or NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) .

A complete ban is imposed on bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic devices into the examination centers.

The Sukkur IBA Testing Service will provide all stationery and test material. Separate waiting areas have been set up for parents, where water and fan facilities will be provided.

Police, traffic police, and emergency services will be deputed alongside the testing staff at the examination centers.

The MDCAT 2025 Test

The MDCAT 2025 test will be three hours long and will be comprised of 180 questions.

The test will include 81 questions on Biology, 45 on Chemistry, 36 on Physics, and 9 questions each for English and Logical Reasoning.

Four versions of the paper, categorized as (A, B, C, D), have been prepared.

The students can take their question papers home after the examination, and negative marking will not be conducted.

Overseeing

The Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) , the Sindh Higher Education Commission, and representatives of the High Court will oversee the test.

Transparency, merit, and integrity will be ensured during the test, the Sukkur IBA Testing Service (STS) said.

Complete coordination will also be ensured between the health department, district administration, and emergency services.

On the other hand, students will only be allowed to sit the exam in their respective provinces and will not allow to take the exam in another province.

Under the MDCAT decision, various universities across the country have been assigned the responsibility of conducting the exam, including IBA Sukkur, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

A test center will also be set up in Islamabad for candidates from Sindh and Balochistan, so that they could be facilitated.

Students from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will give the exam in their respective provinces, while candidates from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all four provinces will have the opportunity to take the exam at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad. However, seats for these candidates will be allocated according to their respective quotas.

The PMDC has stated that for admission to medical and dental colleges, it is mandatory for candidates to hold the domicile of the relevant province.

Special seats have also been allocated for students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in medical and dental colleges.

New Schedule for MDCAT 2025:

Due to the recent rains and flood situation, the PMDC has revised the Schedule for MDCAT. The exam, which was previously scheduled for 5th October 2025, are going to be held on 26th October (Sunday).

According to the council, the new date was decided after consultations with universities of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal stated that this decision is in the best interest of the students, and the government is committed to provide equal educational opportunities to students across the country.