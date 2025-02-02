MDCAT: Inquiry reveals no evidence of grace marks in retest

ISLAMABAD: The inquiry into the MDCAT retest conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has been completed, and the investigation report is set to be submitted to the high court, ARY News reported.

According to details, the inquiry was initiated after candidates alleged that the retest featured grace marking, which was not proven.

A special nine-member committee formed by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) prepared the investigation report.

The retest was conducted on December 30, 2024, with over 12,500 students from across the country participating. SZABMU followed the standard procedure for competitive exams and conducted pre- and post-exam analyses to ensure the test’s integrity.

The detailed analysis of the retest did not find any evidence of grace marking. Instead, it revealed that 2,061 students scored above 170 marks, with 1,496 students from Punjab achieving this feat.

It is to be noted that MDCAT 2024 retake was held on the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) over complaints of paper leak.

Following the orders, the Sindh government tasked IBA Sukkur to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2024 entry test.

