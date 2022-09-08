MDCAT registration date extended to September 25

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday announced to extend the registration date for the Medical and Dental Collages Admission Tests (MDCAT) to September 25, ARY News reported.

However, the new date for MDCAT has not been announced yet.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, the registrations for MDCAT 2022 would resume on September 10 and would be opened until September 25, 2022. The minimum HSCC percentage for MDCAT has been set at 60%. The minimum MDCAT marks to secure an admission in MBBS has been set at 55% while the minimum requirement for BDS has been set at 45%, it added.

They added that the purpose of reopening the registration process is to facilitate the students who could not apply for the test in the first phase.

On September 7, the Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the test was postponed for an indefinite period due to countrywide devastation caused by floods.

Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted that the minimum required percentage to apply for admissions to MBBS had been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission was also decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks.

“Nearly, 16,000 students were studying in foreign medical colleges, draining out Rs 50 billion annually,” said the minister.

