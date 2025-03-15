Measles cases on rise in Karachi: health officials

KARACHI: Increasing cases of measles being reported in Karachi as more than 2000 cases of the infectious disease reported this year in Sindh so far, sources said.

Measles cases on the rise in Karachi as 900 cases reported in the city hospital among over 2000 in the province, sources at Sindh Health Department said.

“Daily four to six measles patients being reported at government hospitals,” hospital officials said.

Hospital officials said that children under five years contract measles and some children with pneumonia caused by measles have been admitted at hospitals.

A measles outbreak in Khairpur district claimed lives of seven children within a span of two days. Five children died in Sagyoon while two others lost their lives in Pir Jo Goth, officials said.

It is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable infectious disease caused by measles virus.

The disease symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days. The symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms. A red, flat rash which starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.

Common complications include diarrhea, middle ear infection, and pneumonia.