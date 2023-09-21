Meat export ban: Pakistan vows to address UAE concerns

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has taken a swift action to address United Arab Emirates (UAE) concerns over sub-standard meat exports which led to the imposition of a ban, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said that it is actively addressing the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the export of fresh chilled meat (by sea) from Pakistan with effect from October 10, 2023.

The ban follows the arrival of several containers of substandard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities.

Initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of the meat was allegedly due to the non-functionality of the refrigeration system installed in the containers, which is the responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line.

The Pakistani Consulate, in Dubai, has engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this unfortunate event including requesting a formal meeting with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to present Pakistan’s viewpoint and comprehensively address their concerns, according to a press release issued by TDAP.

“The Mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban.”

“TDAP remains committed to facilitating fair trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE while upholding international standards of quality and safety. We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE.”

TDAP continues to closely follow developments in the case, it concluded.

It may be noted that Pakistan exports fresh meat to the UAE worth $12 million monthly through the sea route.

Pakistan exports most of its meat to United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain