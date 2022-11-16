Mechanism for seed amount to farmers in final stage: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh government will soon provide Rs 5000 per acre to farmers for cultivation of Rabi crop, provincial chief minister said in a meeting here on Wednesday.

CM Murad Ali Shah directed for finalizing the mechanism for releasing the seed amount to farmers while presiding over the Sindh Cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister House.

“The issue of finalizing the procedure for construction of houses for the people displaced in recent floods, has also been in its final stage,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah also directed district administrations to speed up drainage of floodwater from the low-lying areas, where the water still standing. He urged for wholesome steps for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh cabinet today approved the constitution of a commission for the protection of journalists and other media professionals.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that Justice Rasheed Razvi will be the first chairperson of the commission.

