Media misreports Nepra hike in power tariff: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari on Tuesday said that the NEPRA has increased 96 paisa per unit in its quarterly adjustment yesterday.

“The regulator has also slashed Rs 2.87 per unit in fuel adjustment charges for all power consumers,” energy minister said while talking to media.

He said the consumers have to pay Rs 2.37 per unit less in their bills including tax.

“The media, like always, misunderstood and misreported the news,” he complained.

Awais Leghari on Tuesday said that the government was trying utmost to reduce the electricity price.

“We are working over the IPPs power generation and DISCOs power theft issues,” talking to media here the energy minister said.

He said the government has also initiated talks with Chinese companies over the matter. “We will try to reduce power tariffs after keeping in view all concerned matters,” he said.

The energy minister earlier said that the government has proposed its reform plans and energy vision to the National Energy Administration of China.

Awais Leghari said that an important aspect of these talks involved the re-profiling of debt amounting to $8.5 to $9 billion, which is expected to reduce electricity prices and increase demand for electricity.

He further stated that the finance minister and other officials have engaged with Chinese bankers for potential investments in Pakistan’s power sector.

Another key component of these reforms, he said, involves converting electricity generation plants from imported coal to local coal, which could significantly lower the cost per unit of electricity.