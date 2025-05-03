Pakistan and foreign media representatives visit LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar visited the Line of Control (LoC) along with local and foreign media representatives, according to the state-run news agency APP.

The visit, facilitated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aimed to expose false and baseless Indian propaganda.

Media personnel were taken to specific sites in Azad Jammu and Kashmir at LoC that India has allegedly labeled as terrorist hideouts.

Ground facts were presented to the media representatives. By witnessing the ground situation, hearing from the local population, and observing the environment firsthand, the media got the opportunity to assess the truth behind India’s claims.

CNN’s renowned and award winning international diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson visited a village at LoC.

Nic Robertson interviewed the bereaved families of two martyrs Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen who were martyred in a fake encounter by the Indian Army.

The bereaved families made heart-wrenching revelations and appealed for justice through international media. Nic Robertson also interviewed eyewitnesses.

The CNN team was informed about the atrocities committed by the Indian army.

Speaking to the media representatives, the information minister said, “India has repeatedly made baseless accusations against Pakistan. We have now presented the facts to both national and international media. The locations India claims to be imaginary terrorist camps are actually civilian areas”.

Information Minister said India uses propaganda along the Line of Control to hide its internal failures, but the international media has seen the reality with their own eyes.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that Pakistan is a responsible state, committed to peace not only in the region but globally.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and our actions consistently reflect our dedication to peace,” he stated.

He also urged India to address the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before leveling accusations against Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said that any Indian aggression will be responded to promptly and forcefully. “Pakistan will go to any extent to defend its sovereignty,” he asserted.