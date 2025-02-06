MediaNet launches ARY Digital Network In Maldives

MediaNet – The premier entertainment network in Maldives has launched ARY Digital channel in a move driven by the increasing demand for diverse, high-quality content. This strategic partnership reflects Medianet’s unwavering commitment to delivering a rich and varied entertainment experience to its valued subscribers.

ARY Digital is the flagship channel of ARY Digital Network, Pakistan’s largest media conglomerate. Since its inception in 2000, ARY Digital Network has expanded its reach to over 100 countries worldwide, broadcasting 10 channels. Known for its high-quality Urdu entertainment, ARY Digital has become a household name, offering a wide variety of highly popular content, including captivating drama series, engaging morning shows, and exciting reality programs

Medianet’s CEO, Mr. Ahmed Shafeeu, shared his thoughts on the addition: “Adding ARY Digital Network highlights our commitment to align with the changing preferences of our viewers. We are confident that this new channel will be well received and significantly enhance the entertainment experience for our audience.”

Salman Iqbal, Founder and CEO of ARY Digital Network, commented, “We are thrilled to be expanding ARY Digital’s presence into Maldives. Our mission has always been to keep expanding our presence and provide our audiences with a diverse range of content that resonates with family values, culture, and entertainment. We are excited to offer local residents and tourists access to our premium content and establish stronger connections within the region.”

ARY Digital Network is available on Medianet Channel 617 from 1st February 2025, just in time for the upcoming Ramadan season, a period when families gather to create lasting memories and enjoy meaningful TV moments together.