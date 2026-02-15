Medical Board Completes Hour-Long Check-up of PTI's founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: A government-appointed medical board completed a medical check-up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The medical team, which included Dr. Afaq, Dr. Sikandar, and Dr. Arif, has since left the prison.

Jail sources stated that the medical examination of the incarcerated former prime minister lasted for over an hour.

During the visit, the board examined Khan’s eyes, took blood samples, monitored his blood pressure, and conducted various other tests.

Earlier it was reported that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan is undergoing a medical examination at Adiala Jail, according to jail authorities.

The development comes amid reports that the former prime minister has allegedly lost around 85% of vision in his right eye.

According to jail sources, an ambulance carrying a team of doctors arrived at Adiala Jail. The team comprising renowned specialists from leading private hospitals in Islamabad is currently present at the facility.

Jail authorities said the complete examination is being conducted under the supervision of a medical board, with a detailed eye check-up underway.

The doctors have brought the necessary medical equipment and medicines to carry out the assessment.

Officials added that despite an invitation from the government, no PTI leader arrived at the jail during the medical examination. As a result, the check-up is being conducted in their absence.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place during the medical process, the superintendent of Adiala Jail said, adding that the medical team’s report is expected to be compiled soon.

A decision regarding any possible transfer to a hospital will be made after the completion of the examination and submission of the medical report.

Sources said that an initial medical report regarding Imran Khan’s health and treatment in jail has already been sent to the Punjab Home Department. The report includes details of his vital signs, such as blood pressure, pulse, temperature and blood sugar levels, as well as an assessment of his eye condition.

The move comes in light of the Supreme Court directives regarding the medical examination and treatment of the PTI founder.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government had decided to shift Imran Khan to Al-Shifa Eye Hospital for treatment. He added that a medical board had also been constituted to oversee his healthcare.

Chaudhry stated that the government had also facilitated telephone contact between the PTI founder and his sons. He urged that sensitive issues such as health should not be politicised and called on PTI to refrain from what he described as baseless propaganda or political point-scoring.

He emphasised that providing facilities to prisoners in accordance with the law is the responsibility of the state.

Notably, Imran Khan had also filed four applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking bail and suspension of his sentence on medical grounds in the Toshakhana-II and the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust cases.

In his applications, the PTI founder stated that he has been subjected to political victimisation.