Medical board recommends supportive management for PTI founder’s ear, dental issues

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) medical board has recommended “supportive management” for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan due to ear and dental sensitivity issues, according to his latest medical report.

The board declared Khan’s overall health to be satisfactory, apart from concerns about his ear and dental health.

The report noted that since January 2024, his ear has been under specialist examination, and for the first time, supportive management has been suggested for both ear and teeth.

It further stated that the PIMS medical board has been conducting regular checkups of the PTI founder from October 2024 to August 2025, and his personal physician, Dr. Faisal, last visited him in jail in July 2024.

So far, more than 15 medical examinations of Imran Khan have been carried out by different doctors during his imprisonment. The report follows a recent medical checkup of Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, conducted by the PIMS medical board.