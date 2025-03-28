Medical negligence: Doctor leaves twin inside mother’s womb after c-section

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh, where a female gynecologist left one of the twins inside a woman’s womb after performing a Caesarean section, resulting in the death of the unborn baby.

The woman had given birth to one child around 75 days ago, but the doctor was reportedly unaware that she was carrying twins.

The second child remained inside the womb and was only discovered when the woman’s condition deteriorated, and medical reports revealed the presence of a fetus.

The woman was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi where further tests confirmed the fetus. She underwent a second operation in critical condition, during which the dead baby was removed.

The woman’s father has accused Dr. Ambrane Khatti of willful negligence, stating that the incident has left his daughter disabled for life. He demanded justice and compensation for the family’s suffering.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sadiq Memon has asked the family to file a written complaint to initiate an inquiry into the matter. An investigation committee will be established to look into the incident and take necessary action against the responsible parties.

