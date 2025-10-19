Medical student found dead in hostel room at LUMHS 

HYDERABAD: The body of a medical student from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) was recovered from a hostel room on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abdullah Soomro, a fourth-year MBBS student, who was found dead in his hostel room.

DSP Kotri stated that initial investigations suggest the incident appears to be a case of suicide, though further inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

In a separate incident of the same nature, a student was found dead at a private hostel in Peshawar, in yet another mysterious death of a student in the country.

According to police, the student was found dead in a private hostel and they have registered a case into the incident. “We have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of death,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple incidents of students committing suicide have occurred and recently, a student hailing from Lahore committed suicide with police claiming that the boy was upset over his performance in the examination.

According to police, the 18-year-old student committed suicide at his home after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Lahore’s Sundar area.

They said the boy, whose identity is unknown, was dishearted over his performance in the exam after he found the paper was difficult for him to solve.