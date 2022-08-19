Medical student Khadija denies reconciling with suspect

FAISALABAD: A female medical student Khadija, who was filmed while being tortured and humiliated in Faisalabad, on Friday denied reports of reconciling with the prime suspect Danish and said that she was still fighting case against him and his family, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message posted on social media, the girl said that an old video of her which was filed by another suspect Ana was circulated on social media recently.

“I do not know the reason why video was filmed at that time,” she said, adding that she would go to any extent to punish the suspects who tortured her.

A local court on Thursday handed over the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish – to police on physical remand until August 23 in a case related to abduction and torture of a female medical student Khadija in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, where the police sought five-day physical remand of Danish.

The court approved the physical remand of prime suspect Danish for five days and adjourned further proceedings in the case.

