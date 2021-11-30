Medical student’s death: Police record statement of Nosheen Kazmi’s roommate

LARKANA: Police officers have recorded the statement of the deceased medical student, Nosheen Kazmi’s roommate whose body was found hanging in a girl’s hostel room at Larkana’s Chandka Medical College, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nosheen Kazmi’s roommate Zainab Pathan, a resident of Quetta, recorded her statement to the police. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mazhar Nawaz have recorded Zainab Pathan’s statement in the case.

The roommate told the police that Nosheen Kazmi was a reticent student who used to stay away from other girls at the varsity, said sources.

Sources told ARY News that the investigators found a personal diary from Nosheen Kazmi’s hostel room in which she wrote about her domestic issues. It was learnt that Kazmi wanted to inform her father about an important person in her family.

The deceased student wrote in the diary that she wanted to tell her father something about a matter which was already in the knowledge of her brother. Sources added that Nosheen wrote about different matters in her personal diary in the Roman script of Urdu.

In the previous development, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced a judicial probe into the mysterious death of a medical student, Nosheen Kazmi, in her hostel room at Larkana’s Chandka Medical College.

The chief minister, while expressing sadness and grief over the death of the medical student, had said that the provincial government stood with the bereaved family and that the administration was directed to conduct a probe into the tragic incident as per the heirs’ will.

Murad had assured that the government would extend full cooperation if they desired a probe into the death of their loved one by an institution other than the police.

The body of a fourth-year student of MBBS named Nosheen Kazmi was found in a girls hostel room on November 24 in mysterious conditions.

Earlier, the registrar of the medical university, in a letter to the Universities and Boards Department Sindh, called for a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death by a district and sessions judge to determine the cause of death.

Before the death of Nosheen, the girl’s hostel No-2 had two years ago witnessed the dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

