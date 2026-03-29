PPMA dismisses reports of medicine shortages in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has rejected media reports suggesting a shortage of essential medicines in Pakistan, saying despite increased fuel prices, medicine prices remain unchanged.

In response to some unverified media reports, the PPMA said that prices of essential medicines, regulated by the government, have remained unchanged in recent months, even though fuel prices, freight charges and import costs for raw materials have risen due to the ongoing regional situation.

“There is no shortage of medicines in the country,” the PPMA said, adding that both essential and non‑essential drugs were being supplied in sufficient quantities.

Medicines such as insulin, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics and vaccines are being supplied without interruption, the statement added.

According to the Association, the country’s drug manufacturers have absorbed significant cost pressures linked to the import of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other inputs, while ensuring that production and distribution systems continue to function smoothly.

Industry representatives highlighted that around 90 percent of medicines used in Pakistan are produced locally, and the sector currently holds adequate stocks of both raw materials and finished products to meet nationwide demand.

The PPMA also urged media outlets to exercise restraint and avoid airing or publishing unverified reports during the current challenging situation, adding that sensational or unconfirmed information can create unnecessary panic, disrupt medicine supply perceptions, and cause distress among patients who rely on continuous treatment.