Humaira Asghar’s Death: Medico-legal report raises new questions

KARACHI: The final medico-legal report of Pakistani model and actress Humaira Asghar’s death has taken a new twist, raised several questions and increased doubts about the circumstances of her suspicious demise, ARY News reported.

According to the report, released by forensic authorities, bloodstains on her clothing, including her T-shirt and trousers, have been found. Not only this, but traces of DNA have also been obtained.

However, the absence of the main organs and the incomplete condition of her remains are the reasons why investigators are unable to find the exact cause of Humaira Asghar’s death.

Authorities have mentioned that only her bones were recovered unharmed from her apartment in DHA Phase VI, Karachi, where she had been living alone since 2018.

Earlier, her body was discovered in a state of decomposition during a court-ordered exclusion due to unpaid rent. The apartment door was locked from the inside, and officials had to enter the premises by force.

Police authorities have confirmed that one of Humaira’s mobile phones is still missing, which may have crucial evidence regarding her final days.

Due to not having a national database for blood and DNA, it is much harder for investigators to find out where the biological samples found on her clothing came from.

There were no signs of drugs or poisons in her remains, which makes the investigation even more difficult to find clues to Humaira Asghar’s death.

This case has raised new worries about how isolated and at-risk artists living alone can be, especially after the recent death of famous actress Ayesha Khan under similar conditions.

Earlier, A significant development emerged in the investigation surrounding the death of actress Humaira Asghar, as forensic findings reveal new details about substances found at the scene.

According to investigative sources, all the bowls recovered from the apartment contained salt. The chemical analysis report has now been handed over to the police for further examination.