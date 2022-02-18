‘Best friend goals’: Meera leaves social media impressed!

Film star Meera is truly the best friend we all need in our life, her sweet gesture for Resham being the proof.

“Actors can’t be friends” is certainly not the case anymore, and the two film stars of our country definitely give more assurance to it. The leading names of Lollywood, Meera and Resham serve major best friend goals with a recent gesture by the former.

In a series of Instagram stories shared by Resham on Thursday, her best friend and industry pal Meera got a belated Valentine’s day gift for the actor. Latter brings a heart balloon and a huge red roses bouquet to wish her girl.

“Happy Valentine’s day to Resham, my friend, my sister,” she sings while entering the door with presents, “I love You”.

Both Lollywood divas later hugged each other, “I love you more my sister,” said Resham later in the video.

The 49-second clip is being reshared by various social media accounts, and netizens can’t seem to get over this sweet gesture by Meera, while many put forward the demand of being treated similarly as they tagged their pals on viral video.

It is pertinent to mention, Meera was declared as the lawfully wedded wife of Faisalabad-based businessman Atiq-ur-Rehman by Lahore session court last month.

Later, her mother Shafqat Begum issued a video statement, accepting the court’s verdict, and asked Rehman to take Meera to his home.

