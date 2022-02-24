Meera nikkah case: LHC moved to annul marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani actress Meera has challenged a session court’s decision to declare her lawfully wedded wife of Faisalabad-based businessman Atiq-ur-Rehman in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY NEWS reported.

The LHC has asked Atiq-ur-Rehman and other respondents in the case to file their replies by April 13.

Meera in her plea before the LHC said that Atiq-ur-Rehman prepared fake Nikkahnama, marriage certificate, and photos in the bridal outfit as she was busy shooting for a film in Dubai. “The trial court did not provide enough opportunity to me to properly present my case,” she said.

The actress alleged that the trial court did not verify the marriage certificate properly and Atiq-ur-Rehman failed to submit certified documents proving the credibility of the Nikkahnama.

She claimed that the lower courts only admitted pictures that were claimed to be taken during the wedding ceremony as the only proof in the case and based their decision on that evidence.

In January this year, a sessions court in Lahore declared actor Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, as the lawfully wedded wife of Faisalabad-based businessman Atiq-ur-Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention that the businessman claimed he married the celebrity back in 2007. Their house, located in the defence area, was said to be the dispute.

She filed a lawsuit against him back in 2018 in a family court.

In 2018, a Lahore family court had also declared film actress Meera the legal wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman. The court in its ruling had confirmed the legality of marriage and sanctioned the evidence submitted in the court.

Mian Atiq claimed Meera is his wife before filing a case against her in court. The complainant also submitted substantiating evidence like the nikkahnama and pictures of marriage. But, Meera had denied the evidence and called it forged.

