Meera robbed of jewellery, watch worth millions

Pakistan’s prominent film star Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, has been robbed of valuables worth millions in a house theft.

A high-profile diamond heist was carried out at the residence of Lollywood star Meera Jee in her absence, during the late hours of Thursday, ARY News reported. The celebrity suspects the involvement of her driver, Qasim in the theft.

According to the details, an FIR (First Information Report) was registered on behalf of Meera Jee at the Defence (A) Police Station of Lahore last night.

As per the complaint, Meera was out shopping and got to know about the house theft when she returned. She said that her diamond jewellery worth Rs.8 million and a valuable watch of Rs.2 million were missing from her gold trunk when she got back home.

Upon asking other house helpers, Meera found out that Qasim was not available and his mobile phone was switched off as well.

Officials are investigating the matter and also conducted raids to arrest the nominated suspect.

No arrests have been made as yet, while more developments on the matter are also awaited.

