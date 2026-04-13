Meerut man arrested for living with IT professional daughter’s skeleton for months

Meerut: Indian police have taken a 76-year-old man into custody for allegedly concealing his daughter’s body and living with her remains for more than five months.

According to Indian media reports, Meerut Police recovered the skeletal remains of a young woman from a house in Uttar Pradesh after being alerted by her relatives.

Police said the elderly father had been living in the same house with the remains during this period.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Biswas — a double MA, M.Tech holder and IT professional. Her remains were found on a bed inside her residence.

Officials said the body had decomposed into a skeleton and was covered with a cloth, as if she were asleep.

Her father, Uday Bhanu Biswas, a retired clerk from the education department, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities stated that he initially misled relatives and neighbours, claiming that his daughter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when a relative grew suspicious and questioned him about Priyanka’s whereabouts.

After persistent questioning, the elderly man admitted that his daughter was at home. Relatives who later entered the house were horrified to discover the skeletal remains, after which police were informed.

Police recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. During a search of the house, officers also found several small perfume bottles, suspected to have been used to mask the smell of decomposition.

Officials said Priyanka had died around five months ago. She was last reportedly seen on December 5, after which there had been no contact with relatives.

According to police, Priyanka, who held advanced academic qualifications and worked as a computer instructor at a private institution, had been living a reclusive life following the death of her mother around 13 years ago.

A police team led by Civil Lines Circle Officer Naveen Shukla reached the scene and initiated an investigation.