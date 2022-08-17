Meet Asad Raza, a fruit-seller’s son who graduated as an Electrical Engineer

The 22-year-old Asad Raza is a living example of hard work and dedication. Defying all odds, the son of a fruit seller recently graduated as an Electrical Engineer from the renowned Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIKI).

Asad was born and brought up in Karachi’s slum area ‘Khuda ki Basti. While talking to ARY News, Asad told that in his community, completing matriculation is considered as the highest level of education.

“In my area, if a boy completes his matriculation, he has to quit studies and start working. But I did not stop because I had to study further and complete my graduation at least,” he said.

“Thanks to my father, who always encouraged me and supported me in every situation”, he added.

Raza is not the only son of his parents, he has three younger sisters and an elder brother. Due to limited resources, it was not an easy journey for Asad to achieve his goals.

He now works in a software company based in Lahore.

