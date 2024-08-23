Meet Karachi’s unique channa chaat vendor

A fistful of red beans and chickpeas, mixed in with yoghurt and finely chopped onions and tomatoes and topped with a tangy sauce, channa chaat is a popular snack that can be found at carts, roadside stalls and cafes across Karachi.

But today, we will let you meet a unique channa chaat vendor in the port city, who can snatch your plate if you mix the chaat!.

Located in Karachi’s Garden area, a 50-year-old channa chaat seller is famous for his unique style and the way of presenting the dish.

Talking to ARY News, the vendor said, “we don’t allow our customers to mix the chaat, to let them enjoy flavours of the dish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Customers enjoying the dish said, there is a special aroma in every bite of the chaat they take and they love it.

The dish is also popular with people trying to avoid greasy food, because the ingredients are typically boiled instead of being cooked in oil.

Channa chaat is believed to be a mix of Indian and Central Asian cuisine – the red beans are typical of Central Asia, while the chickpeas, yoghurt and spices were added after the dish came to India, according to the local palate. Although some have tried to categorise the dish as a salad, others are argue that it is a meal in and of itself.