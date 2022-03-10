Meet the 28-year-old ‘Tree Man’ from Karachi

A 28-year-old man from Karachi is dubbed as the “Tree Man” or “Tarzan” as he has been living in a treehouse for the past eight years.

The man named Farmaan from Karachi spends his days and nights on a makeshift house on a tree due to his financial conditions. The man said that his life changed after his parents’ death.

“Earlier, I used to sleep on the ground,” he said while speaking exclusively with ARY News. “We could not afford a house.”

Moreover, the 28-year-old said that his wife asks for Rs10,000 per month from him. He went on to say that all his attempts for doing so went in vain.

His spouse eventually left him.

Speaking about the makeshift house, he said the rain makes it look like a puddle. He has kept a shopper under his mattress for sleeping.

Moreover, the treehouse has a washbasin, mobile charging and battery operated light as well. He does not worry about hot weather and load shedding as he enjoys the breeze.

Farmaan, who claims of living in peace, said that he is tired of asking for help from the government and has pinned hopes only on Almighty Allah.

