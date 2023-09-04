Mega corruption scandal against patwaris unearthed in Punjab

LAHORE: A mega corruption scandal of over Rs5 billion against patwaris was unearthed in Lahore and a reference was sent to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to launch a thorough investigation, ARY News reported on Monday.

An Rs5 billion mega corruption case was unearthed in Lahore which led the ACE to take action against the patwaris and private munshis. The Assistant Deputy Commission Revenue (ADC(R)) Lahore sent a reference to the ACE Punjab for opening an investigation.

During the initial investigation, it emerged that Niaz Baig Patwari Circle of tehsil City was involved in record tampering of land ownership and prepared bogus documents for more than 50 excluded transfers.

It also revealed that the Niaz Baig Patwari Circle had also prepared fake documents of lands in the posh areas. The investigators claimed to have found evidence against Moza Niaz Baig’s Patwari Khadim Hussain, Munshi Irfan and others.

In the mega corruption scandal, the investigators also found the involvement of some other persons including Khawar Aziz Cheema and Munshi Adnan.

Yesterday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a corruption case.

As per details, an NAB spokesperson said that Muhammad Khan Bhatti is accused of corruption in development contracts worth Rs 1 billion.

The spokesperson stated that Muhammad Bhatti is involved in illegal appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 schemes through them.

The former secretary used to take the commission amount before the completion of projects and the amount was transferred to the accounts of Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Mohammad Khan Bhatti.

Earlier, the former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) released him in the Asset Beyond Means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bhatti revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.