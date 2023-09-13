Megan Fox responds to criticism over ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ voiceover

Hollywood star Megan Fox hits back at haters after criticism over her voiceover performance of Nitara in Warner Bros. games ‘Mortal Kombat 1’.

As the characters for the upcoming ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ game continue to be revealed before the Thursday release, Nitara, along with iconic characters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero is returning in the lineup, and none other than the Hollywood diva, Megan Fox, best known for her role in ‘Transformers’, voices it.

However, the loyal player base of the fighting game is not all impressed with the voiceover performance of Fox and criticized it for being ’emotionless’ and lacking the depth required for the specific character.

Those who were lucky enough to get early access to the game, also expressed their disappointment, however, noted that Fox seemed to get better and her performance improved towards Nitara’s Tower ending.

The Hollywood diva, however, has responded to the critics in her own way, via a social media post. Sharing a clip of the game on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Fox wrote, “I actually can’t believe I’m voicing a character in #MK1.”

“Now all you grumpy trolls in the comments can execute a fatality on me. catharsis,” she added with a heart eyes and a skull emoji.

