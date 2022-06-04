Megan Fox turned down Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim’s number!

American socialite and media personality, Kim Kardashian revealed that beau Pete Davidson was initially refused to get her number from Megan Fox.

During a recent episode of the clan’s new show, ‘The Kardashians’, the SKIMS founder spoke about her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and their relationship. As a part of a confessional on episode eight of Hulu’s series, she recalled a chat with a close friend, actor Megan Fox.

“After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s**t for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago’,” said Kim.

“Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us,” the beauty mogul added quoting Fox.

Kardashian also disclosed that she was the one who made the first move after getting Davidson’s number from a producer of ‘Saturday Night Live’, after performing a sketch with him on the show.

Speaking to sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, about the beau on the show, Kim gushed, “People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and it has to do with how funny he is,’ but that’s, like, fourth on my list of why I like him.”

“(He) always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful, humble, and just so genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine.”

For those unversed, after filing for divorce from former husband Kanye West last year, with whom she had four children, Kim made her relationship official with comedian Pete Davidson.

The couple had made striking appearances together at various events, with recent being Met Gala 2022, and the premiere of the clan’s new show, ‘The Kardashians’.

Moreover, the infamous family returned to screen with their reality series, ‘The Kardashians’ on streaming portal Hulu, after a successful 20-season feat of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – a reality show focusing on personal and professional lives of infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Comments