Megan Thee Stallion goes red carpet official with Klay Thompson

After weeks of dating buzz, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have finally brought their romance out on a red carpet.

As reported by foreign media, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who sparked dating rumours with basketball player Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks, earlier this month, made her red carpet debut with him on Wednesday, when the two stepped out together in New York City, to attend the inaugural gala of her Pete & Thomas Foundation.

Stallion, 30, looked stunning in a long halter-neck black gown, paired with an intricate silver asymmetrical belt, while her beau, 35, complemented the ‘Captain Hook’ rapper in a classic black-and-white tux.

Gushing over her first meeting with the NBA star, she said on the red carpet, “Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f——- movie.”

“I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” she added.

Notably, the joint red carpet outing of Thompson and Stallion, who were previously dating Laura Harrier and Torrey Craig, respectively, followed the Instagram debut of their romance on July 9.

