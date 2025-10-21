Meghan Markle ‘already panicking’ over potential Taylor Swift wedding snub

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gear up for what’s expected to be the celebrity wedding of the decade, reports are suggesting that Meghan Markle is feeling the pressure about being left off their wedding guest list.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is said to is “already panicking” about whether she’ll be invited to Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding.

“She’s said all the right things in public and private. But privately, she’s counting the days until the wedding guest list comes out. She wants that invite – she needs it. Missing out on the biggest celebrity event of the decade would be a nightmare for her image,” a source told the outlet.

They went on to say, “She’s desperate to be there – this is the kind of event that cements your place in the A-list hierarchy.”.

“If she’s snubbed, she’ll take it as a personal insult. She’s already saying it would be ‘a shame’ if certain people tried to keep her out, which is Meghan-speak for she’s gearing up to be angry,” the insider added.

While Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle do not share a close relationship, they have met before when the duchess attended her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in 2023.

The Suits star even reportedly sent a handwritten note to the singer afterward, praising her “grace and authenticity.”