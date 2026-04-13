Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shine at exclusive Netflix event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a striking appearance during a rare night out, attending an exclusive, star-studded gathering hosted by Ted Sarandos at his Montecito home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among a high-profile guest list at the private “Beef” Season 2 tastemaker event, held on April 10. The evening brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names, highlighting the growing anticipation around the upcoming season.

Meghan turned heads in a flowing chartreuse gown by designer Heidi Merrick, paired with strappy heels, while Harry opted for a classic navy suit with a crisp white shirt, keeping his look understated yet elegant.

The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the evening, posing for photos with Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant. In several moments captured from the event, Meghan was seen warmly interacting with Avant, reflecting the close ties the Sussexes maintain within the entertainment circle.

The event also drew an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Justin Trudeau and Lionel Boyce, among others.

Their appearance comes weeks after speculation surfaced about potential tensions between the Sussexes and Netflix.

However, those claims were quickly dismissed by both parties. The couple’s attorney emphasized that Meghan remains in regular contact with Sarandos, while Netflix executives reaffirmed that projects with the Sussexes are still actively in development.