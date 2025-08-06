Meghan Markle called ‘poisonous troublemaker’ amid Royal silence

Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, but no public wishes came from the Royal Family, leading to more talk of the ongoing tensions.

This silence, noted by many royal watchers, has added to the long-standing speculation about her strained ties with the Firm.

While a few of Markle’s celebrity friends shared birthday messages on social media, the Royal Family’s official channels remained quiet.

The last time the royals publicly wished her well was in 2021, when Meghan Markle turned 40. That message included photos and a short greeting, but nothing similar has appeared since.

Now, a well-known royal commentator has described Meghan Markle as a “poisonous troublemaker”, suggesting that the silence was not just a simple oversight but a clear choice.

The expert claimed that the Royal Family may have avoided any public gesture to distance themselves from past drama and tension involving Meghan Markle.

Over the past few years, Meghan Markle has made a number of statements about her experience within the Royal Family.

Many of these comments were made alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and received worldwide attention. However, the Firm has never directly responded to any of her claims.

Another possible reason behind the silence is a royal rule introduced by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Under this guidance, only milestone birthdays, such as those ending in zero, are publicly marked for non-working royals.

This rule would explain why Meghan Markle did not receive a public message at age 41 in 2022, or now at 44.

Despite this, the Royal Family did share a birthday message for Prince Harry when he turned 40 in 2024, leading some to question why Meghan Markle was treated differently.

This has caused more debate among royal watchers, with many pointing to the continued distance between Meghan Markle and the monarchy.

The lack of public acknowledgement and the harsh words from commentators have once again placed Meghan Markle in the centre of royal controversy.

Whether due to official rules or personal feelings, the silence from the Royal Family continues to reflect the frosty relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.