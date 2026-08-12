Meghan Markle has been called “unfazed by public opinion” and “not bothered by any backlash” on upcoming state visits with Prince Harry, royal commentators have revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex has been determined to support her husband through major international moments, most recently a private family meeting with King Charles III at Highgrove House over summer and the looming Invictus Games 2027.

The former Fitzwilliam, 21, appeared by Harry’s side on numerous occasions before their stepping down as working royals but is now expected to make further public appearances in the UK at future events- most notably for the Invictus Games 2027 ceremony in Birmingham.

Meghan’s Return to Britain for 2027 Invictus Games Speculation mounted about Meghan’s return to British soil following reports of her joining her husband for a private family get together with King Charles III over summer.

With Prince Harry in the midst of preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games held at Birmingham and expected to join his father over summer, the Duchess is likely to play a large part in the opening ceremony. Meghan has played a key role in the international adapted sports competition, attending her first games with the Duke in Toronto in 2017.

The Public Reaction; What the Experts Think

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond described Meghan’s relationship with the British public.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that Meghan sharply divides opinion in this country, there’s no middle ground… Critics and fans are, I suspect, equally passionate,” Bond stated. “She will be aware that any foray to the Invictus Games or even simply to mark the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death are occasions that could generate further criticism.”

She went on to explain that despite media scrutiny on security, Meghan had a lot to gain from her reappearance at a competition that is one of her pet causes.

“She has obviously been prepared to join him for some events before, even through security issues, so it is certainly likely she will join him for the Games; it would almost seem weird if she didn’t as it has become something they always do together. She is his wife, and he will want her there, and she remains very popular within the Invictus community.