Meghan Markle brings glamour to Paris in sizzling backless gown

Meghan Markle heated up the French capital with her sizzling yet stunning look!

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex attended Paris Fashion Week in Paris as she made a surprise return to Europe after two years.

During her solo tip, the wife of Prince Harry made sure all eyes are on her as she attended the Balenciaga fashion show and a dinner.

After turning heads in all-white at 2025 Paris Fashion Week, Meghan Markle slipped into a Balenciaga black midi dress for the dinner night.

Her stunning dress featured asymmetrical front panel that swept over one shoulder and covered her arm to the elbow.

The figure-skimming design flowed into a soft, floaty skirt skimmed the shin, while the daring low back added a touch of drama.

She elevated her ethereal look with black satin Balenciaga pumps with a razor-sharp pointed toe.

Meghan Markle also paired an array of gorgeous jewels with her gorgeous dress, including a Cartier ‘Love Yellow Gold Bracelet’ and stacked beaded bracelets as well as her diamond engagement ring.

For the makeup, the As Ever founder opted for a warm brown eyeshadow over her eyelids and a chocolate brown kohl liner in her waterline, as well as glossy lips.

Her raven tresses were swept back into a slicked low bun for a clean finish, adding charm to her already stylish look.