Meghan Markle celebrates big win as Prince Andrew loses royal titles

Meghan Markle has spoken out for the first time after her husband Prince Harry’s disgraced uncle gave up his royal titles in shocking announcement.

Few hours after the prince’s announcement, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram Story to share a happy news with her nearly 4.2 million followers.

Ignoring the royal shakeup, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her new career milestone as she honored with a gold accolade at the 4th Annual Signal Awards for her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

She shared a post by Lemonade media, celebrating the big win, along with three pink heart emojis over the post.

“Confessions of a Female Founder with @Meghan just won Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national @SignalAward, and we are also a Listener’s Choice winner! Your votes made this happen,” the original post stated.

It further added, “We are so grateful for all the love, listens, and shares.

Thank you for being part of our little podcast family.”

Meghan Markle’s little celebration comes right after Prince Andrew announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a seismic statement released by Buckingham Palace amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.