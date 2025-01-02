Meghan Markle drops trailer for Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Thursday shared the trailer for her upcoming Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Meghan Markle shared the trailer on her Instagram account, a day after she announced joining the social media platform.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!” the Duchess of Sussex wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The Michael Steed directional ‘With Love, Meghan’ will comprise eight episodes, set to premiere on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are producing the Netflix show through Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

Netflix’s official plot for the show reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan’ shows the Duchess of Sussex showing her cooking skills along with her love for gardening and her expertise in it.

Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters and Prince Harry join Meghan Markle as special guests in ‘With Love, Meghan’.