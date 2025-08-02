Jessica Mulroney calls friendship with Meghan Markle a ‘dark cloud’

Reports have emerged suggesting that Meghan Markle’s former close friend and chief bridesmaid, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, now regrets her long-standing friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Dail Mail, the news follows Jessica Mulroney’s separation from her husband of 16 years, Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once inseparable, with the stylist playing a key role in the Duchess’s personal life and even at her royal wedding in 2018.

Jessica’s children were part of the ceremony, her sons acted as page boys, and her daughter walked alongside Princess Charlotte as a bridesmaid.

The pair often shared holidays and private moments together, especially during Meghan Markle’s time in Toronto while filming Suits.

Jessica Mulroney’s social media frequently featured the Duchess, highlighting their close bond.

However, following a controversy in 2020 involving Mulroney and a social media influencer, their friendship appears to have cooled.

Despite Jessica publicly expressing admiration for Meghan Markle in 2021, the Duchess has made no public mention of her since, apart from a brief appearance in her Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Now, sources close to Jessica Mulroney claim that she views her past with Meghan Markle as a difficult chapter in her life.

They suggest that while the friendship brought visibility, it also contributed to public scrutiny and fallout that strained both her professional and personal life.

Jessica Mulroney was once considered part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle, with some even crediting her connections, such as links to Canadian political figures and Soho House’s elite network, with expanding the Duchess’s social reach.

But in the aftermath of public controversies and shifting loyalties, it appears that the once-strong friendship between Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney may now be little more than a distant memory.