Meghan Markle gives huge update on Netflix show during special summit in Washington

Meghan Markle has dropped a huge update on her lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Duchess of Sussex appeared at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington.

During the second day of the event, Meghan Markle spoke about various topics including, her show, the launch of her As ever brand and Netflix deal at a session entitled, Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex.”

When asked if her lifestyle series would be back for season 3 on Netflix, the duchess shared, “Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It’s a really good one.”

She went on to share, “So I think looking at that format — again, it’s a year of learns — so we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons — it’s a lot of work. And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes.”

“Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever,” Meghan added.

The mother of two further teased that the With Love, Meghan‘s holiday special would include gift wrapping techniques.