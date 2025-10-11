Meghan Markle honors Prince Harry in intimate clip for ‘always’ making her laugh

Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle laughing with his silly jokes!

On Friday, October 10, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Story to mark World Mental Health Day.

She shared an intimate backstage video with the Duke of Sussex from the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala, held at Spring Studios in New York city on Thursday.

In the black-and-white video, set to the vintage French tune Baby, c’est vous by Sylvie Vartan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen sharing a heartwarming moment.

The clip showed Meghan, dressed in an all-black attire, laughing at a joke seemingly made by the her 41-year-old husband.

“Happy World Mental Health Day …to the man who always keeps me laughing,” she captioned the video.

On the same day, the lovebirds graced the annual World Mental Health Day Festival itself, where their Archewell Foundation hosted three panels.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage to introduce the first session as Meghan sat in the front row.

“Thriving or Surviving: How Are Young People Doing in the Digital Age? Today is more than just about conversation — it’s about community,” he told the crowd.

Prince Harry further added, “Young people learning to navigate a digital world that wasn’t designed with their wellbeing. This is what we’ve discovered. Maintaining good mental health isn’t just an individual challenge, it is a community responsibility. Approach this way, everybody wins. That’s what today is about.”

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received the Humanitarians of the Year Award on Thursday, October 9.