Meghan Markle blamed for Prince Harry turning his back on the late Queen

Prince Harry reportedly went against Queen Elizabeth’s wishes because of Meghan Markle’s influence, according to a former royal staff member.

The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have long been criticised for their decision to leave the Royal Family and move to the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While their move was seen by some as a way to seek independence, others, including royal insiders, believe it went against the hopes of Queen Elizabeth, who wanted them to stay close to the royal fold.

A former aide, Paul Burrell, who previously worked closely with Princess Diana, suggested that Queen Elizabeth made several efforts to make Meghan Markle feel welcome and included in royal life.

He claimed that the Queen had hoped Prince Harry would remain nearby and take on an active role within the Royal Family, but that Meghan Markle wanted a different path.

Despite Queen Elizabeth’s efforts, including bending royal traditions to accommodate Meghan Markle, the couple still chose to step away from their roles.

The decision reportedly caused sadness for the Queen in her final years.

Prince Harry has been accused of letting down Queen Elizabeth by turning his back on royal life.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken warmly about the late monarch in interviews, including Meghan Markle describing her as kind and caring, the decision to leave royal duties is still seen as a major break from the Queen’s wishes.

Meghan Markle has been at the centre of many of the tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

While some royal supporters feel she brought modern energy to the institution, others believe she led Prince Harry away from a life of duty that Queen Elizabeth had hoped he would uphold.

The rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family remains ongoing, and although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed admiration for Queen Elizabeth in public, the late Queen’s reported wish for them to stay involved in royal life went unfulfilled.