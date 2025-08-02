Meghan Markle faces pay row over expensive lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is facing criticism after concerns were raised about the affordability of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, for retail workers set to sell her products.

The row comes as her popular orange blossom honey, priced at £20.68 ($26.50), sold out within minutes, despite the cost being higher than what some employees earn in an hour.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever range will be sold at Netflix House, the streaming giant’s first physical retail stores, opening soon in Philadelphia and Dallas. Staff at these stores are expected to earn around £15 ($20) per hour.

However, many items in Meghan Markle’s product line, including wine bundles, crepe mix, herbal teas, and flower sprinkles, are priced at or above hourly wages.

A bundle of three As Ever wine bottles costs £72 ($92), while six bottles are priced at £127 ($162), and a dozen bottles go up to £240 ($306).

Shipping and taxes add a further £14 ($18). Meghan Markle’s crepe mix is listed at £10.34 ($13.25), herbal teas at £8.86 ($11.35), and decorative flower sprinkles at £11.08 ($14.18).

This has sparked debate over whether staff selling these items can reasonably afford them on their earnings.

Netflix confirmed that it will dedicate space to Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand in both new stores. However, the full selection of products that will be available has not yet been revealed.

Despite the streaming service’s partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to end in September, the company appears confident in the brand’s commercial potential.

Job listings for Netflix House mention that retail staff must be at least 18 years old, willing to work weekends and holidays, and should know Netflix content well.

These roles, which include responsibilities such as customer service and queue management, offer around $20 (£15) per hour.

Meghan Markle has continued to build her image as a lifestyle entrepreneur following her departure from royal duties.

While her brand has seen strong early sales, the pricing of As Ever products has raised questions about accessibility for those employed to promote and sell them.