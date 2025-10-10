Meghan Markle joins Kate Middleton to raise awareness about parenting in digital age

Meghan Markle has joined her estranged sister-in-law Kate Middelton to raise awareness about parenting in digital age.

On Thursday, October 9, the Princess of Wales released her personal essay, titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, in collaboration with Prof Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School, as part of her The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood campaign.

In the essay, Kate Middleton highlighted that too much screentime can creating an “epidemic of disconnection” that disrupts family life.

Later that day, Meghan Markle attended the Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala in New York City alongside her husband Prince Harry, where they received the Humanitarians of the Year award.

During her award acceptance speech, the Suits star indirectly echoed Kate’s approach to embracing the benefits of technology while cautioning against its potential harms.

“Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?” Meghan said after receiving the award.

She further added, “Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming. Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the award for their efforts in mental health advocacy and their work in building a safer digital world for families and young people.