Future of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series in doubt as odds point to axe

The future of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan looks increasingly uncertain after it failed to break into Netflix’s top ten most-watched shows of the week.

Fresh betting odds from Pundit Arena suggest the programme could be cancelled after just two seasons, dealing a major setback to Meghan Markle’s ambitions in television.

The lifestyle series, which returned on 26 August with episodes featuring candle making and floral design alongside celebrity guests, has not delivered the same impact as its debut run.

According to the latest Netflix figures, With Love, Meghan struggled to attract viewers, fuelling speculation that Netflix may be preparing to end the series.

Meghan Markle, who launched the project through Archewell Productions, has been heavily invested in its success since signing her multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020.

Pundit Arena also highlighted other potential avenues for Meghan Markle’s next chapter, with strong odds placed on a personal memoir, as well as possible ventures in fashion or even a return to acting.

Despite the uncertainty, Meghan Markle will appear in a holiday special later this year titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The festive programme promises family traditions, food, and seasonal crafts, but questions remain over whether a third season will be commissioned.

Season one of With Love, Meghan reached Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV list and was watched in 24 countries, but the latest ratings reveal a sharp decline in performance.

The setback marks a devastating blow to Meghan Markle’s media career and raises doubts about her long-term partnership with Netflix.

In other news, Princess of Sussex earlier shared a heartfelt Instagram Story to mark the 69th birthday of her mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex highlighted the special occasion with a short video that showed her affectionately kissing her mother, creating a warm and playful moment for her millions of followers.

Doria Ragland, who was born on 2 September 1956 and lives in Los Angeles, appeared smiling alongside Meghan Markle in the post. The scene showed the close bond between the two women, with Meghan Markle wearing a white blouse and Doria Ragland dressed in a casual Snoopy-print top.