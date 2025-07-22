Is Meghan Markle losing her touch with the public?

Meghan Markle has faced yet another setback as her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, delivered a very poor performance.

Royal Family Updates

The lifestyle show made a quiet debut on the first half of Netflix’s 2025 list, landing at a shocking number 383.

It failed to make the top ten and is now being seen as one of the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest flops.

With Love, Meghan, which features Meghan Markle cooking, gardening, and hosting, has only managed 5.3 million viewers globally since its release in March.

Even older shows like Young Sheldon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ozark, and Orange is the New Black continue to draw more viewers than Meghan’s latest effort.

Many believe that the show performed better at first because people were curious or watching out of criticism.

However, the viewing numbers quickly dropped and most did not return to watch again.

Despite Netflix’s large investment, reportedly $100 million for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their shows have not lived up to expectations.

Harry’s own series, Polo, was also a disappointment, with only about 500,000 views.

While Harry and Meghan, the documentary on their relationship, found some success, nothing since has matched that level of interest.

The second season of With Love, Meghan was filmed right after the first, and Netflix is now preparing to announce a third season.

Also Read: Meghan Markle’s business criticised for using royal fame to sell products

The platform seems committed to making the most of their deal with Meghan Markle, despite ongoing criticism.

Sources say Netflix boss Ted Sarandos is still a big supporter and refers to Meghan as “The Rockstar.”

Meghan Markle’s brand image is also under question. Her lifestyle products sold out quickly, but reports suggest that was due to a very limited number of items rather than high demand.

Critics claim she is trying to present herself as a modern Martha Stewart, but her actual success remains unclear.

Although With Love, Meghan was meant to boost Meghan Markle’s position in the lifestyle space, the numbers suggest that the public interest is not strong.