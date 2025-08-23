Meghan Markle shares video of Prince Harry surfing in California

Meghan Markle has shared a light-hearted Instagram video showing Prince Harry showcasing his surfing skills in California.

In the short clip, posted on Friday, Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry as he successfully rode the waves, marking a rare personal glimpse into their life on the Pacific coast.

Wearing a backwards cap, shorts and a long-sleeved top, Prince Harry balanced on the surfboard before raising his hands in triumph.

Meghan Markle added playful touches to the post, highlighting her admiration for Prince Harry’s efforts while maintaining her stylish branding approach.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Meghan Markle frequently uses Instagram as part of her promotional strategy.

This latest video reflects the Duchess of Sussexe’s ongoing attempt to blend personal moments with brand engagement.

Surfing has long been a favourite activity for Prince Harry, who has often been spotted near the couple’s Montecito home.

Duchess of Sussex’s post is the latest indication that the Duke is embracing California life, enjoying activities he first tried during royal tours in Australia and other engagements.

Prince Harry has previously taken part in surfing-related events, including therapy sessions for veterans in Cornwall and beach visits during official duties.

Meghan Markle’s latest video underlines the couple’s laid-back lifestyle since stepping back from royal duties.

Earlier, Meghan Markle showed her delight after one of her closest friends, Jamie Kern Lima, revealed she is expecting her third child.

The news comes just days before the launch of the second series of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, shared her happy announcement with an Instagram post, confirming that she and her husband Paulo are preparing to welcome another baby later this year.

Duchess of Sussex, a long-time confidante of Jamie, reacted warmly to the news online, adding to the wave of support the couple received.