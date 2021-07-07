Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s former chief of staff opens up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, has opened up about working for Britain’s most controversial pair.

In a conversation with The Cut, Catherine St-Laurent, who has also worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that working for the Archewell Foundation in early 2020 was an “incredible experience.”

Talking about her time with Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, St-Laurent said, “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.”

“It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders,” she said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, adding that they have the “potential to be very influential leaders in the social impact space.”

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”

Earlier this year, Meghan was accused of bullying by palace staff in reports acquired by The Times. The publication claimed to have obtained formal complaints made by Meghan’s former staff during her time there.

MEGHAN MARKLE ACCUSED OF BULLYING PALACE STAFF AHEAD OF OPRAH INTERVIEW

According to reports, Meghan Markle drove at least two personal assistants out of the royal household and also ‘undermined’ the confidence of another. She was also accused of reducing her staff to tears on occasion.

“Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears,” a source was quoted as saying.

Another aide also went on record to state that the treatment was “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.”

The Times also acquired email correspondence between staff as proof of the allegations. One email, addressed to the Buckingham Palace HR department by Jason Knauff, the then Kensington Palace communications director, reads: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”