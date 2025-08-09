Meghan Markle left in ‘floods of tears’ after Prince William’s shock statement,

Meghan Markle was reportedly left “in floods of tears” after Prince William issued a public statement denying claims he had bullied her and Prince Harry out of the Royal Family.

The incident took place in early 2020, shortly after the Sandringham Summit, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced their decision to step back as working royals.

According to Prince Harry, a media report at the time suggested that Prince William had played a role in pushing the couple away.

A statement was then released in both brothers’ names, rejecting the bullying allegations. However, Prince Harry later said he had not been told about the statement before it was made public.

When he informed Meghan Markle about it, she became deeply upset. He claimed that while the palace had quickly moved to protect Prince William’s reputation, it had not done the same for him and Meghan Markle in the past.

The joint statement can still be found on the now-archived Sussex Royal website, but it includes a note saying Prince Harry was unaware of it before its release.

Royal author Ed Owens has criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for speaking publicly about private matters, saying it has caused lasting damage to the Royal Family’s image.

He noted that the couple’s interviews and public comments over the past three years have weakened the picture of unity once projected by the monarchy.

Also Read: Meghan Markle called ‘poisonous troublemaker’ amid Royal silence

Earlier, Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, but no public wishes came from the Royal Family, leading to more talk of the ongoing tensions.

This silence, noted by many royal watchers, has added to the long-standing speculation about her strained ties with the Firm.

While a few of Markle’s celebrity friends shared birthday messages on social media, the Royal Family’s official channels remained quiet.

The last time the royals publicly wished her well was in 2021, when Meghan Markle turned 40. That message included photos and a short greeting, but nothing similar has appeared since.

Now, a well-known royal commentator has described Meghan Markle as a “poisonous troublemaker”, suggesting that the silence was not just a simple oversight but a clear choice.