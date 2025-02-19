Meghan Markle rebrands her lifestyle brand to ‘As Ever’

Au revoir, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has rebranded her fledgling company to ‘As Ever’ just weeks after restarting her social media life under a new handle on Instagram.

Meghan Markle teased American Riviera Orchard last year with jars of preserves. The new company has a fresh website she unveiled Monday with a rare photo of 3-year-old Lilibet, her youngest child with Prince Harry.

Lilibet is seen frolicking on a well-manicured lawn with her mother.

In a video posted to her new Instagram account, @Meghan, she said the name American Riviera, a moniker for her home turf near Santa Barbara, California, felt limiting in its support of locally grown and made products. She said she wants to include a wider range of goods under her new umbrella.

The news comes two weeks before the debut of ‘With Love, Meghan’, her lifestyle show on Netflix. Markle said Netflix has come on board as a business partner as well. She called that development ‘huge’.

She said she chose the name ‘As Ever’ in 2022.

During her ‘Suits’ years, she had a popular lifestyle blog, The Tig.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can,” she said.

Notably, Markle left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry.

Last March, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and a link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

