Meghan Markle's rep claims critics are mad she isn't failing

Despite a relentless stream of tabloid skepticism surrounding her business moves, a representative close to the Meghan Markle has come forward to set the record straight. Speaking to Newsweek, a source with direct insight into Meghan’s lifestyle venture revealed that the brand’s trajectory is anything but a flop.

According to the insider, the brand’s offerings are on track to double in size this year.

Data leaked earlier this year gave the public a rare glimpse into the scale of her enterprise. As of January, the brand’s platform attracted over 400,000 visitors and held an initial inventory of 650,000 units—numbers that indicate high consumer demand and serious corporate backing.

“By any measure, for any startup, you can’t deny that is anything but a success,” the source stated firmly. “People are obsessed with wanting her to fail.”

Turning the Tables on the “Failure Narrative”

The insider didn’t hold back when addressing the royal commentators and internet trolls who consistently predict the Duchess’s downfall. They suggested that the ongoing criticism has less to do with business metrics and more to do with personal bias.

“The commentariat are clouded by their own prejudice and a need to perpetuate a narrative that her business is a failure, because they pegged her that way from the start and they can’t take being wrong.”

While critics argue that Meghan’s post-royal ventures have hit bumps along the way, this new defense highlights a very different reality behind closed doors: a rapidly expanding startup that is quietly thriving despite the noise.