‘With Love, Meghan’ trailer: Meghan Markle returns in season 2

Netflix dropped the trailer for the second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ led by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, on Tuesday.

The series trailer features Meghan engaging with experts and expressing genuine appreciation for their efforts.

“Let’s get creative and learn something new,” she says in the footage.

“I’m so glad you came and showed me how to do this,” Meghan Markle tells one of the guests on ‘With Love, Meghan’ season 2.

Fans noticed that season 2 of the Netflix show features Meghan Markle rather humbler than the previous season.

The first season of the show portrayed the Duchess of Sussex coming up stunning creations while giving advice to celebrities, who appeared on the show as guests.

As per Netflix’s official description for the show: “Meghan Markle returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

“From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It’s all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together.”

Set to premiere on August 28, the eight-episode ‘With Love, Meghan’ second 2’s guests include Chrissy Teigen, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Daniel Martin, David Chang, Heather Dorak, Jamie Kern Lima, Jay Shetty, José Andrés, Radhi Devlukia, Samin Nosrat and Tan France.

The trailer comes just days after Netflix renewed its partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions for a first-look deal for all of their production company’s film and television projects.